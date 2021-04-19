CX Institutional Sells 24,706 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

CX Institutional lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 60.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,706 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 69,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,754,000 after purchasing an additional 10,523 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 48,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after acquiring an additional 15,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $148.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.50. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $96.19 and a 52-week high of $148.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.