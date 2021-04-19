CX Institutional Sells 33,678 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CX Institutional reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,678 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in Pfizer by 45.9% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 13,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.3% in the first quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 144,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 92.3% in the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 415,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 199,479 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 61.8% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 64,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 24,737 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Pfizer by 8.0% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 197,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 14,576 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $38.57 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $215.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.49 and a 200-day moving average of $36.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

