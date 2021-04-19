CX Institutional Sells 4,134 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

CX Institutional trimmed its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,134 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HII. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 725,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,757,000 after purchasing an additional 374,417 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 518,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,458,000 after purchasing an additional 281,553 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 190.1% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 310,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,889,000 after purchasing an additional 203,297 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth $26,428,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,151,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,321,000 after purchasing an additional 130,648 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on HII. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Vertical Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.09.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $1,255,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,865.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total value of $375,020.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,016.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,085. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $208.06 on Monday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.44 and a twelve month high of $210.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.30 and a 200-day moving average of $171.04.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

