CX Institutional Sells 4,431 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

CX Institutional lowered its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,431 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,462.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSCO stock opened at $181.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $90.41 and a 12-month high of $182.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.52.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.62.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

