CX Institutional Sells 5,854 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

CX Institutional cut its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,854 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 360.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 430.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSN opened at $78.92 on Monday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.28 and a 1-year high of $79.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.22.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

Separately, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,918. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

