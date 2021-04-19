CX Institutional Trims Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

CX Institutional lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period.

VGT stock opened at $386.49 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.85 and a fifty-two week high of $388.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $361.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.33.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

