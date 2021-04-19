CyberMiles Price Hits $0.0311 on Top Exchanges (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. During the last week, CyberMiles has traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0311 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. CyberMiles has a market cap of $24.89 million and approximately $6.82 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.72 or 0.00473316 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00055460 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,543.73 or 0.99965666 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00036429 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00011662 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.56 or 0.00128279 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000311 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.