Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Shares Down 3.9%

Shares of Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.35. 251,266 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 438,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLXPF. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Cybin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Cybin in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23.

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

