CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) to post ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the highest is ($0.06). CytomX Therapeutics reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 211.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($0.84). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.18. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 58.13% and a negative return on equity of 94.20%. The business had revenue of $16.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.86 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $749,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,636.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTMX. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,440 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 78.3% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 29,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 12,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 282.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,759 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.61. The company had a trading volume of 23,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,535. CytomX Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $15.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average is $7.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.74.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

