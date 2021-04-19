D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Hits New 1-Year High at $96.91

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $96.91 and last traded at $95.72, with a volume of 2354815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.37.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.48.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $426,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

