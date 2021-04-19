Dai (DAI) Trading Down 0.3% This Week

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. In the last seven days, Dai has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Dai coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dai has a total market cap of $3.56 billion and approximately $612.28 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00066545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00019713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00090255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.65 or 0.00648131 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,747.90 or 0.06661545 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00041140 BTC.

About Dai

Dai (DAI) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 3,564,675,281 coins and its circulating supply is 3,564,675,256 coins. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

