Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €80.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective from research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Daimler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €78.69 ($92.57).

Shares of DAI opened at €77.39 ($91.05) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €72.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of €59.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29. The stock has a market cap of $82.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.83. Daimler has a 12-month low of €26.30 ($30.94) and a 12-month high of €77.96 ($91.72).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

