Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €88.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €88.00 ($103.53) price target from research analysts at Independent Research in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.71% from the company’s current price.

DAI has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Daimler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €78.69 ($92.57).

ETR:DAI opened at €77.39 ($91.05) on Monday. Daimler has a one year low of €26.30 ($30.94) and a one year high of €77.96 ($91.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $82.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €72.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of €59.87.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

