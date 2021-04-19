Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €88.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective from Independent Research in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DAI. Barclays set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Oddo Bhf set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €78.69 ($92.57).

Shares of ETR DAI opened at €77.39 ($91.05) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $82.79 billion and a PE ratio of 22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29. Daimler has a 52-week low of €26.30 ($30.94) and a 52-week high of €77.96 ($91.72). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €72.51 and a 200 day moving average price of €59.87.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

