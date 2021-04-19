Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €92.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €92.00 ($108.24) price target from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.88% from the company’s current price.

DAI has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday. Independent Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €78.69 ($92.57).

ETR:DAI opened at €77.39 ($91.05) on Monday. Daimler has a one year low of €26.30 ($30.94) and a one year high of €77.96 ($91.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $82.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €72.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of €59.87.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

