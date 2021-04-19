Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €92.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €92.00 ($108.24) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.88% from the stock’s current price.

DAI has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €78.69 ($92.57).

Shares of DAI opened at €77.39 ($91.05) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $82.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €72.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €59.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Daimler has a 1 year low of €26.30 ($30.94) and a 1 year high of €77.96 ($91.72).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

