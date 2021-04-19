Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €97.00 by Warburg Research

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DAI. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday. Independent Research set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €78.69 ($92.57).

Daimler stock opened at €77.39 ($91.05) on Monday. Daimler has a twelve month low of €26.30 ($30.94) and a twelve month high of €77.96 ($91.72). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €72.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of €59.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

