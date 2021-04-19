Dan Puckett Sells 1,391 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.28, for a total transaction of $190,956.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,897 shares in the company, valued at $6,438,020.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dan Puckett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Dan Puckett sold 1,109 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.71, for a total transaction of $153,829.39.

On Monday, March 1st, Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $245,820.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $235,360.00.

SWAV traded up $2.12 on Monday, reaching $140.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,513. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.50 and a beta of 1.26. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $146.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.20. The company has a quick ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 12.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.36 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 108.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after acquiring an additional 10,214 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,740,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWAV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.57.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

