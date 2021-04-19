DAO Maker Trading Down 4.9% This Week (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One DAO Maker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.08 or 0.00012893 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $139.42 million and approximately $11.72 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00060192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.39 or 0.00275803 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004406 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00023834 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.23 or 0.00913135 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,587.51 or 0.99446911 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.51 or 0.00622166 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker’s genesis date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 307,540,470 coins and its circulating supply is 19,699,636 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars.

