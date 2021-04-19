DAOBet Price Hits $0.0107 on Top Exchanges (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. One DAOBet coin can now be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DAOBet has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. DAOBet has a total market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $597.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAOBet alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,158.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $962.05 or 0.01683116 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $316.12 or 0.00553055 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00062118 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001830 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004360 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet Profile

DAOBet (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog

DAOBet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.