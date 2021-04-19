Datamine FLUX Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5,360.00 (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Datamine FLUX has a market cap of $490,966.07 and approximately $5,360.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00001628 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00063281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.02 or 0.00274626 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004301 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00026276 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.98 or 0.00673954 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,977.01 or 0.99808662 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.14 or 0.00868584 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Datamine FLUX

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 537,799 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine FLUX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine FLUX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

