Datamine Tops 1-Day Volume of $224,247.00 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 19th. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and $224,247.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Datamine has traded 36.7% lower against the US dollar. One Datamine coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000666 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00079071 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003069 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000066 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Datamine Coin Profile

Datamine (CRYPTO:DAM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 5,386,551 coins. The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.