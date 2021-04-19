Datamine Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $224,247.00 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Datamine coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000666 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Datamine has traded down 36.7% against the US dollar. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $224,247.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00079071 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003069 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000066 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000398 BTC.

About Datamine

Datamine (CRYPTO:DAM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 5,386,551 coins. Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.