Datarius Credit (DTRC) Market Cap Hits $102,071.06

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Datarius Credit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Datarius Credit has a market capitalization of $102,071.06 and $150.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Datarius Credit has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Datarius Credit

Datarius Credit (DTRC) is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 159,756,076 coins. The official website for Datarius Credit is datarius.io . Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datarius Credit’s official message board is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

Datarius Credit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datarius Credit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datarius Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

