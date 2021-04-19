David P. Kennedy Sells 8,334 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Director David P. Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $338,027.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM traded down $0.89 on Monday, reaching $40.92. 455,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,646. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.38 and its 200-day moving average is $40.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion and a PE ratio of -22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 7.35.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $121.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.60 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. As a group, analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 102.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 559.6% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ONEM. Evercore ISI began coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

