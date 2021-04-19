Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.20

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.20 and last traded at $12.20, with a volume of 2043 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.

DVDCF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Thursday, April 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.25.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

