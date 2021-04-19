DBM Global (OTCMKTS:DBMG) Hits New 52-Week High at $73.00

DBM Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBMG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.00 and last traded at $73.00, with a volume of 20 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.19.

DBM Global Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DBMG)

DBM Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel fabrication and erection contractor primarily in the United States. The company offers integrated steel construction services; and professional services, including design-build, design-assist, engineering, building information modeling participation, 3D steel modeling/detailing, fabrication, advanced field erection, project management, and single-source steel management systems.

