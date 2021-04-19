DECENT (DCT) Hits Market Cap of $1.50 Million

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. DECENT has a market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $220.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DECENT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0291 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DECENT has traded down 38.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00044789 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.43 or 0.00289853 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00008141 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00022085 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00008273 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006062 BTC.

About DECENT

DECENT uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2017. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DECENT is decent.ch . DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent is a decentralized open source content distribution platform that allows anyone to buy, sell, or share content without unnecessary middleman fees or manipulation. Using Decent, authors can share their content directly with consumers using blockchain technology and a modified version of the Bittorrent protocol, without any cultural, geographical or political limitations. Decent holds multiple advantages over traditional platforms, such censorship resistance, which is ensured by Decent's decentralized nature where no single server can be targetted or shut down (It is also impossible to target specific nodes with one piece of content in mind). It allows consumers to acquire content for a cheaper price, while the content creators can keep 100% of the profits. Furthermore, there is no central authority that dictates what content is worth downloading, meaning that content creators are free to express themselves completely and to succeed (or fail) in their craft, regardless of what corporations or governments see fit. The reputation, recommendation, and feedback systems will give every user an equal opportunity. Decent will host an ICO starting on the 10th of September in which 70% of the DCT tokens' total supply will be sold for ETH and BTC. The remaining 30% will be used for mining rewards. DCT tokens are used to fuel the Decent Platform and is required to publish and buy content. Users can choose to set the price for their published content. “

DECENT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DECENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

