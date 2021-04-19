DecentBet (DBET) Trading Up 3.3% Over Last Week

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $821,940.45 and $2,542.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DecentBet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DecentBet has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00066545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00019713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00090255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $364.65 or 0.00648131 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,747.90 or 0.06661545 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00041140 BTC.

DecentBet Coin Profile

DecentBet is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

Buying and Selling DecentBet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

