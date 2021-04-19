Decentralized Asset Trading Platform (DATP) Price Down 11.7% This Week

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform (CURRENCY:DATP) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 19th. During the last week, Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has a market capitalization of $181,557.66 and $2,150.00 worth of Decentralized Asset Trading Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Asset Trading Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00060781 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.63 or 0.00274516 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004298 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00024396 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,155.89 or 1.00516349 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $497.94 or 0.00907447 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $335.20 or 0.00610879 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Profile

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,820,620,222 coins. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official website is datp.market . Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official Twitter account is @DATP_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Decentralized Asset Trading Platform is medium.com/@official_datp

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Coin Trading

