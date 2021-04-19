DECOIN Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.59 Million (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 19th. Over the last week, DECOIN has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. DECOIN has a market cap of $6.59 million and approximately $690,198.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DECOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003904 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000547 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.38 or 0.00765208 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00017223 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DECOIN Coin Profile

DTEP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 76,438,603 coins and its circulating supply is 54,639,890 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

DECOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars.

