Deeper Network (DPR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $58.00 Million

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 19th. During the last week, Deeper Network has traded 10% lower against the dollar. Deeper Network has a market cap of $58.00 million and $7.90 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deeper Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000438 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00060192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.39 or 0.00275803 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004406 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00023834 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $501.23 or 0.00913135 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,587.51 or 0.99446911 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.51 or 0.00622166 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Deeper Network Coin Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,331,081 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

