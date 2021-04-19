DeepOnion (ONION) Market Capitalization Reaches $10.42 Million

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 19th. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000834 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $10.42 million and approximately $5,609.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004599 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000324 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00020153 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 61.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,463,605 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.