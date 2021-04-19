Defense Metals (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Trading Down 7%

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) shares traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.28. 108,881 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 379,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.26.

Defense Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DFMTF)

Defense Metals Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire the Wicheeda rare earth element project covering an area of 1,708 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

