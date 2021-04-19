DeGate (DG) Price Down 25.6% Over Last Week

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Over the last week, DeGate has traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeGate has a market cap of $16.93 million and $308,994.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeGate coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000418 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00060422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $149.16 or 0.00272167 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,500.52 or 1.08565137 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00023860 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.71 or 0.00911782 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.10 or 0.00602299 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DeGate Coin Profile

DeGate launched on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,000,000 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeGate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeGate using one of the exchanges listed above.

