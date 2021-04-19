Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Short Interest Update

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,800 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the March 15th total of 175,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 46,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. 15.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE:DKL opened at $38.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.72 and a 200-day moving average of $33.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 2.97. Delek Logistics Partners has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $43.15.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $140.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.97 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 23.23% and a negative return on equity of 135.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 139.46%.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

