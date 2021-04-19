Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Short Interest Up 31.2% in March

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,082,500 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the March 15th total of 825,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,082.5 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLVHF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, March 1st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLVHF opened at $153.00 on Monday. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of $74.50 and a 1-year high of $171.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.97.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

