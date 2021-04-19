Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Short Interest Up 31.2% in March

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,082,500 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the March 15th total of 825,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,082.5 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLVHF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, March 1st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLVHF opened at $153.00 on Monday. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of $74.50 and a 1-year high of $171.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.97.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

