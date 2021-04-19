Delphy Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.26 Million (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. In the last seven days, Delphy has traded down 14% against the US dollar. One Delphy coin can now be bought for $0.0202 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $61,894.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00066537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00019827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00089638 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.66 or 0.00645395 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,687.30 or 0.06635239 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00040964 BTC.

Delphy Coin Profile

Delphy (DPY) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Delphy is delphy.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Buying and Selling Delphy

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

