Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.03

Shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.03 and last traded at $25.03, with a volume of 1758 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.91.

WILYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Demant A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Demant A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 10th.

Get Demant A/S alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.36 and a beta of 0.23.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Demant A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demant A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.