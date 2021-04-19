Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD) Shares Down 23.2%

Detwiler Fenton Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMCD)’s share price dropped 23.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 1,929 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 12,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07.

About Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD)

Detwiler Fenton Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to institutional and individual investors primarily in the United States. The company offers institutional channel research and wealth management/investment brokerage services to high net worth and other individuals. It also markets annuities and life insurance, health insurance, and long term care products, as well as mutual funds.

