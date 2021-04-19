Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €80.00 Price Target

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €80.00 ($94.12) target price by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oddo Bhf set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nord/LB set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €78.69 ($92.57).

Get Daimler alerts:

DAI opened at €77.39 ($91.05) on Monday. Daimler has a twelve month low of €26.30 ($30.94) and a twelve month high of €77.96 ($91.72). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €72.51 and a 200 day moving average price of €59.87. The company has a market cap of $82.79 billion and a PE ratio of 22.83.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.