Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) a €115.00 Price Target

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) has been assigned a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €104.08 ($122.45).

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR:KBX opened at €103.15 ($121.35) on Monday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €77.61 ($91.31) and a twelve month high of €117.24 ($137.93). The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €105.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €106.84.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.