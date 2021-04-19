Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Vinci (EPA:DG) a €102.00 Price Target

Vinci (EPA:DG) received a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.52% from the company’s previous close.

DG has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Vinci and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Vinci has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €95.11 ($111.90).

Shares of EPA DG opened at €90.65 ($106.65) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €88.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of €83.01. Vinci has a 52 week low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 52 week high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

