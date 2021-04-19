Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $575.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $560.00 to $575.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.61.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $24.24 on Monday, hitting $612.26. The stock had a trading volume of 297,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,496,602. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $267.11 and a twelve month high of $648.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $535.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $539.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $381.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 76,947.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $3,076,228,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,451,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,930 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $523,815,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,394,117,000 after acquiring an additional 871,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

