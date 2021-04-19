Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $210.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.76% from the company’s current price.

HCA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.28.

HCA Healthcare stock traded down $3.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $193.08. 15,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,457. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.70. The company has a market cap of $65.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $91.21 and a fifty-two week high of $197.21.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $49,590.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,473.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $1,011,329.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,065,798.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,453,297 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 39,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. 68.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

