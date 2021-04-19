Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $348.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $280.00 to $348.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on URI. Argus raised their price target on United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on United Rentals from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. OTR Global raised United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.00.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Shares of United Rentals stock traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $324.45. 18,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,888. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.37. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $96.18 and a 52 week high of $341.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United Rentals will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,199.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,571 shares of company stock worth $2,731,257. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in United Rentals by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,047,000 after buying an additional 446,646 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in United Rentals by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,324,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,228,000 after buying an additional 125,212 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in United Rentals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,139,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,269,000 after buying an additional 110,993 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,025,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,810,000 after buying an additional 21,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,334,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.