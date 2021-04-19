Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€115.00” Price Target for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX)

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) received a €115.00 ($135.29) price target from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €104.08 ($122.45).

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €103.15 ($121.35) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion and a PE ratio of 33.60. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €77.61 ($91.31) and a 12 month high of €117.24 ($137.93). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €105.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €106.84.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

