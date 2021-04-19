Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€14.00” Price Target for Südzucker (ETR:SZU)

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) received a €14.00 ($16.47) price target from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SZU. Independent Research set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of Südzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of Südzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Südzucker in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Warburg Research set a €16.90 ($19.88) price target on shares of Südzucker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €14.70 ($17.29) price target on shares of Südzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €14.22 ($16.73).

Get Südzucker alerts:

Südzucker stock opened at €13.66 ($16.07) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €13.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €13.11. Südzucker has a 12 month low of €11.24 ($13.22) and a 12 month high of €17.76 ($20.89). The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.66.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, Belgium, frane, Austria, Poland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Südzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Südzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.