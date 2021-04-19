Deutsche Beteiligungs (DBAN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR: DBAN) in the last few weeks:

4/7/2021 – Deutsche Beteiligungs was given a new €48.00 ($56.47) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Deutsche Beteiligungs was given a new €43.80 ($51.53) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Deutsche Beteiligungs was given a new €48.00 ($56.47) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Deutsche Beteiligungs was given a new €43.80 ($51.53) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Deutsche Beteiligungs was given a new €43.00 ($50.59) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Deutsche Beteiligungs was given a new €47.00 ($55.29) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Deutsche Beteiligungs was given a new €43.80 ($51.53) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Deutsche Beteiligungs stock opened at €34.90 ($41.06) on Monday. Deutsche Beteiligungs AG has a 12-month low of €26.20 ($30.82) and a 12-month high of €39.90 ($46.94). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €37.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €34.85. The stock has a market cap of $557.81 million and a PE ratio of 59.15.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

