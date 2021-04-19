Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DTEGY opened at $19.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.09. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $92.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a $1.3908 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Telekom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.19%.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

